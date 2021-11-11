Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 1,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $5,371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average is $176.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

