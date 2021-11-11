Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $45,945,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $9,439,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLF stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.