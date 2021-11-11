Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $116.04 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

