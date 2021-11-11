Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $113,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RRC opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.