Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.33.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 106.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.89. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$63.46.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.