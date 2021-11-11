Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.61.

GOOS opened at $47.85 on Monday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $66,841,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $20,160,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 470,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

