Canaccord Genuity Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $32.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.84% from the company’s current price.

ACVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of ACVA opened at $19.18 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock worth $7,642,708.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

