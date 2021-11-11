Canaccord Genuity Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.25.

IGM stock opened at C$50.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

