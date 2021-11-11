Canaan (CAN) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) is one of 157 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Canaan to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Canaan has a beta of 4.46, suggesting that its stock price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan’s peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million -$32.96 million 153.14 Canaan Competitors $3.32 billion $580.05 million -3.75

Canaan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83% Canaan Competitors -8.61% 4.57% 2.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canaan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan Competitors 2191 8743 16188 661 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Canaan’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Canaan peers beat Canaan on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

