Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.
Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 4,186,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.
CALA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calithera Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
