Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 4,186,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

CALA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calithera Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

