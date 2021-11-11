California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.00

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 2620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,001,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

