Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.37

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.37 and last traded at $179.08, with a volume of 7859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

