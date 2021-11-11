Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 82291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.
In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
