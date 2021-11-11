Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 146,272 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

