BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $8,374,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

