BTIG Research Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $80.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

