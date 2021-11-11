Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 399,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,083. Bruker has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.30.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

