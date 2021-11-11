Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:BBU opened at $50.01 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

