Brokers Set Expectations for Waste Management, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

