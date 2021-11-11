Brokers Set Expectations for GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GTY Technology in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 62.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

