Brokers Set Expectations for GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GTY Technology in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 62.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
GTY Technology Company Profile
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.