Brokers Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

APEI opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

