Brokers Offer Predictions for US Foods Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for US Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of USFD opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.