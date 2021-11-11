Brokers Offer Predictions for MGM Resorts International’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

