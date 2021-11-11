Brokers Offer Predictions for Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coinbase Global in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $328.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.56. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coinbase Global by 203.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,031,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706 in the last 90 days.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

