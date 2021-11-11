Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

