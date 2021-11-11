Brokers Issue Forecasts for LENSAR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LENSAR in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LENSAR’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of LNSR opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LENSAR stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

