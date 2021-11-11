Brokers Issue Forecasts for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

