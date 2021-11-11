Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

