Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $32.13

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of research firms have commented on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $50,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $23,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

RSKD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 86,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,115. Riskified has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

