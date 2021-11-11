Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $64.36

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Prothena by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,945. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

