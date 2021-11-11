Brokerages Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) PT at $10.00

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $123,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

