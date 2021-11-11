Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $79.58

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 517,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $159,212,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

