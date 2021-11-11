Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price at $103.31

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.31.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

