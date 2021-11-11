Brokerages Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target at $111.67

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

