Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $85.07

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

