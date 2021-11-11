Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $104.20

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

