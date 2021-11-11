Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $104.20

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.
Several analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
