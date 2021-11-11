Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) PT at $50.00

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

BMTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,808. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $978.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 100.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 110.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

