Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.79. The stock had a trading volume of 557,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.40. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

