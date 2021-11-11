Brokerages Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 794,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,994. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

