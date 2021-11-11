Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Genesco posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,877. Genesco has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.