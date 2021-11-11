Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. 5,290,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,526. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

