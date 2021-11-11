Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 295,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,624. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.