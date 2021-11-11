Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Equifax posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

NYSE:EFX traded down $11.05 on Wednesday, reaching $277.29. The stock had a trading volume of 897,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,150. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

