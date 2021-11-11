Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $553.58. 12,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.28 and a 12-month high of $563.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.25.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

