Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Get Britvic alerts:

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 897.50 ($11.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 923.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 934.08. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders have acquired 58 shares of company stock valued at $40,987 in the last ninety days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.