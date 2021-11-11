Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

FRA BNR opened at €80.80 ($95.06) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.93.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.