Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

FRA BNR opened at €80.80 ($95.06) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.93.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

