Bread Price Reaches $0.20 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $17.57 million and $408,807.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00225391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00092268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.