BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $7.10 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

