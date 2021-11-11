Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,241,000 after acquiring an additional 238,908 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 144,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 52,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

