Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,670 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,797,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.79.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

